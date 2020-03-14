Japan continues to prepare for Olympics, PM Abe says

Japan continues to prepare to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global coronavirus outbreak.

TOKYO: Japan continues to prepare to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global coronavirus outbreak.

Abe also told a news conference that he had not discussed a possible delay or cancellation of the Games, which are due to start in July, in a recent telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Linda Sieg and Chang-Ran Kim; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Richard Pullin)