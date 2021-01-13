Japan keeps up preparations for Olympics this summer

Japan keeps up preparations for Olympics this summer

Japan's government is continuing with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer as planned, following a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic, chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

Japan&apos;s new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announces new cabinet members in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan has repeatedly insisted it will hold the Games, despite opinion polls showing a majority of respondents want them postponed again or cancelled.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

