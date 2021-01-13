Japan keeps up preparations for Olympics this summer
Japan's government is continuing with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer as planned, following a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic, chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.
Japan has repeatedly insisted it will hold the Games, despite opinion polls showing a majority of respondents want them postponed again or cancelled.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)