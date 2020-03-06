Japan Olympics chief - torch handover and arrival to be held without children

Sport

Japan Olympics chief - torch handover and arrival to be held without children

The Olympic torch handover ceremony in Greece on March 19 will be held without children due to the novel coronavirus, as will the arrival ceremony in Japan on March 20, Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said on Friday.

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori speaks to the media in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori speaks to the media in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

