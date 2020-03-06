Japan Olympics chief - torch handover and arrival to be held without children

The Olympic torch handover ceremony in Greece on March 19 will be held without children due to the novel coronavirus, as will the arrival ceremony in Japan on March 20, Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said on Friday.

