Japan Olympics minister Hashimoto: Mori's resignation would be matter for organizing committee board

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics board would have to decide on any resignation by President Yoshiro Mori, Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday.

TOKYO: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics board would have to decide on any resignation by President Yoshiro Mori, Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday.

Mori stirred up a firestorm with remarks that women talked too long - comments he retracted at a hastily-called news conference earlier in the day, but then said he was not thinking of resigning and doubled down on the reasons for his comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Toby Chopra)