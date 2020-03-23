Japan PM hopes for early decision on whether to postpone Olympics
It is better to have a decision as early as possible on whether to postpone the Summer Olympics, although the final decision is up to the International Olympic Committee, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)