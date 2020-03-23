Japan PM hopes for early decision on whether to postpone Olympics

Japan PM hopes for early decision on whether to postpone Olympics

It is better to have a decision as early as possible on whether to postpone the Summer Olympics, although the final decision is up to the International Olympic Committee, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.

Japan&apos;s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference on Japan&apos;s response to
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

