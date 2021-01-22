Japan PM says determined to realise Olympics, will cooperate with Tokyo and IOC

Japan PM says determined to realise Olympics, will cooperate with Tokyo and IOC

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that he was determined to realise the Tokyo Olympics.

FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday (Jan 22) that he was determined to realise the Tokyo Olympics.

His comments came after a media report said the government concluded the Games would have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, citing one unidentified source from the ruling coalition.

Suga said in parliament that he would work closely with Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee.

Source: Reuters

