Japan PM says determined to realise Olympics, will cooperate with Tokyo and IOC

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday (Jan 22) that he was determined to realise the Tokyo Olympics.

His comments came after a media report said the government concluded the Games would have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, citing one unidentified source from the ruling coalition.

Suga said in parliament that he would work closely with Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee.

(Reporting by Mari Saito, Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)