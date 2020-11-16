Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he looked forward to working closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the Tokyo Olympics next year, following a meeting with Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC.
Bach is in Japan on a two-day visit to meet with Game organisers and discuss a variety of issues facing the event, which was postponed to next year due to the global pandemic.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)