Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he looked forward to working closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the Tokyo Olympics next year, following a meeting with Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives his first policy speech in parliament in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives his first policy speech in parliament as an extraordinary session opens in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bach is in Japan on a two-day visit to meet with Game organisers and discuss a variety of issues facing the event, which was postponed to next year due to the global pandemic.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

