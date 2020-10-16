Japan PM Suga vows to do all it takes to organise Tokyo Olympics next year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Friday to do "whatever it takes" to organise the Tokyo Olympics next year by working closely with the International Olympics Committee and its Japan chapter.

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Friday to do "whatever it takes" to organise the Tokyo Olympics next year by working closely with the International Olympics Committee and its Japan chapter.

Speaking at a town hall at Kyodo News, Japan's largest news agency, a month after coming to power, Suga added that he would combine measures to rein in the coronavirus with steps to revive the economy.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)