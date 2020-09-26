Japan PM to tell UN Tokyo is determined to host Olympics next year

REUTERS: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to tell the United Nations General Assembly on Friday (Sep 25) that Japan is determined to host the Olympics in 2021 after the Games were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, a speech draft showed.

The Games had been scheduled to start this summer, but in March were delayed for a year by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the pandemic.

"In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic," Suga will say in a recorded message, according to the draft made available by the Foreign Ministry.

