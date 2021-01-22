Japan privately concludes Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled due to coronavirus - The Times

Sport

Japan's government has privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus, The Times reported on Friday, citing an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition.

FILE PHOTO: Man is seen through the Olympic rings in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask against COVID-19 is seen through the Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

The government's focus is now on securing the games for Tokyo in the next available year, 2032, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

