Japan rugby coach Joseph to be offered new contract: Report

TOKYO: Japan head coach Jamie Joseph has agreed a contract extension with the Brave Blossoms until the end of 2021, according to a local media report.

Joseph, who masterminded Japan's thrilling upset of Ireland on Saturday to make it two wins from two so far for the Rugby World Cup hosts, had a contract with the Japanese Rugby Football Union (JRFU) until the end of 2019.

Japanese sports daily Nikkan Sports reported that Joseph and the JRFU have come to a "basic agreement on the extension of his contract".

The reports said the contract negotiations started before the tournament began on Sep 20.

New Zealander Joseph, who played for both the All Blacks and Japan, took over from Eddie Jones as Brave Blossoms head coach in 2016.

He has been widely credited with evolving the Japanese squad into a dynamic, attacking side who can challenge world rugby's Tier One nations.

They certainly did that on Saturday, when their high-tempo attacking play and dogged defence led them to the stunning 19-12 win over Ireland, a side recently who were ranked number one in the world.

