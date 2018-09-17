Japan's Sapporo will not bid to host 2026 Winter Olympics - IOC

REUTERS: The Japanese city of Sapporo will not bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics after the recent earthquake in Hokkaido, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday, adding that the city would focus on bidding for the 2030 Games.

A powerful earthquake rattled the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido this month, leaving 44 people dead and 660 injured and causing considerable damage.

"The IOC expressed its understanding that recovery from the earthquake in the region should be the immediate principle focus but greatly appreciated the continued strong commitment as a future host for the Olympic Winter Games," the Olympic governing body said in a statement https://www.olympic.org/news/after-september-earthquake-sapporo-to-focus-on-candidature-for-olympic-winter-games-2030.

