Japan's Top League cancels rest of season, citing coronavirus

TOKYO: Japan's rugby Top League said on Monday it was cancelling its remaining 42 matches to help stem the spread of the coronavirus and safeguard the health of players and spectators.

In a statement, league organisers also said it was taking the step because many players would be returning to their home countries after New Zealand, Australia, and others urged the return of their expatriated citizens.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)