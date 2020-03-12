Japan says no change in planning for Olympics amid coronavirus

Sport

Japan says no change in planning for Olympics amid coronavirus

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that there is no change in planning for the 2020 Olympics, set to start in July, and there is also no need to declare a state of emergency in Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games keychains are displayed for sale inside a souvenir shop in J-village compo
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games keychains are displayed for sale inside a souvenir shop in J-village compound, ahead of the upcoming Olympics torch relay in Nahara town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Bookmark

TOKYO: Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that there is no change in planning for the 2020 Olympics, set to start in July, and there is also no need to declare a state of emergency in Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Suga told a news conference that a team of experts said earlier this week there has been no explosive spread of the virus in Japan so there is no need for drastic steps such as a state of emergency, but that Japan was maintaining its vigilance as the virus continues to spread.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark