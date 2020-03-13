Japan says Olympics on track despite Trump's suggestion to postpone

Japan is on track to hold the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as planned, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a possible delay of a year.

People wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), take selfies in front of the giant Olympic rings at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Suga did not confirm or deny whether Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed Trump's comments in a phone call earlier on Friday. The two leaders spoke for about 50 minutes about the coronavirus pandemic, among other topics, Suga said.

A senior government spokesman is set to brief on the talks shortly.

"They did not talk about travel restrictions between Japan and the United States while I was present," he said, adding he left the talks before they ended.

