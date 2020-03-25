Japan says US President Trump supports Olympic delay '100per cent'

U.S. President Donald Trump fully supports a delay in the Tokyo Olympics agreed between Japan and the international Olympic panel, a Japanese government spokesman said on Wednesday, citing comments made to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a telephone call.

U.S. President Trump meets with Japan&apos;s Prime Minister Abe in New York City, New York
FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

"President Trump repeatedly said the postponement is an excellent and wise decision," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura told a news briefing. "There was a remark that he supports Prime Minister Abe's stance 100per cent."

On Tuesday, the Tokyo Games were postponed to 2021, for the first time in the event's 124-year modern history, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

