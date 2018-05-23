Japan swimmer Koga booted out after failed drugs test

TOKYO: Former swimming world champion Junya Koga has been kicked out of the Japan squad for this summer's Asian Games after failing a drug test, officials said Wednesday (May 23).

The 30-year-old, who won the 100 metres backstroke world title in 2009, tested positive for traces of banned muscle-building substances, according to the Japan Swimming Federation (JSF).

Koga said he took the substances unknowingly as part of a diet of supplements.

"I feel ashamed, miserable and frustrated," the swimmer told a news conference.

"I couldn't believe it - I thought it was some mistake," added Koga, who failed a test conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency in March.

"I didn't know if it was real, or a dream. I never took the substance detected intentionally. But I'm responsible for proving that. To those who support me, I'm sorry."

Documents provided by the JSF state that Koga returned traces of androgen receptor modulators LGD-4033 and SARM S-22 in an out-of-competition test in Tokyo.

Koga, who won a silver medal in the 50m backstroke at last year's world championships in Budapest, has won gold medals at the last three Asian Games dating back to 2006 in Doha.

But he will now miss this year's competition in Jakarta, which begins on Aug 18.

The bombshell came on the eve of the Japan Open swimming meet at Tatsumi, the venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics aquatic events.

Incidents of doping are relatively rare in Japan, although two cases earlier this year caused embarrassment to Olympic officials gearing up to host the 2020 Games.

In January Japan's anti-doping body suspended top canoeist Yasuhiro Suzuki for eight years after he spiked a rival's drink with a banned substance to improve his own chances of selection for the Tokyo Olympics.

A month later, short-track speed skater Kei Saito was booted out of the Pyeongchang Olympics after testing positive for acetalozamide, a banned diuretic which is considered a masking agent.