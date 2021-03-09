Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators, Kyodo says

Japan's government has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A passerby wearing a protective face mask walks past a display showing the logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Kyodo said the government had concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern about the coronavirus and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries, Kyodo citied the officials as saying.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

