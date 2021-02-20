All G7 leaders support Japan's plan to hold Olympics this summer, says PM Suga

Japan&apos;s PM Yoshihide Suga addresses a news conference on the COVID-19 situation, in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga addresses a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan February 2, 2021. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday (Feb 20) the Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus and to inoculate its citizens swiftly.

"I told the meeting that I want to realise a safe and secure Olympics as testimony that human beings will have won the battle with the coronavirus," Suga told reporters following a virtual G7 summit meeting held on Friday.

"I was able to gain support from all the leaders. It was so encouraging."

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for 2020, but were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan kicked off its inoculation drive against the virus on Wednesday, becoming the last member of G7 countries to do so.

More than half of Japanese firms believe the Jul 23 to Aug 8 Games should be cancelled or postponed again, a survey by think tank Tokyo Shoko Research showed this week, underscoring doubts over the viability of the premier sporting event. 

Source: Reuters/gs

