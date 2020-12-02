Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitor numbers for Olympics: Report

TOKYO: Japan aims to admit "large-scale" numbers of overseas visitors for the Tokyo Olympic Games without mandatory vaccinations or quarantines, provided tourists submit negative COVID-19 test results and download smartphone tracking apps on arrival, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday (Dec 2).

The report, which did not identify the sources of its information, did not detail how many visitors would be allowed, but said Japan will not restrict foreign travellers' usage of public transportation systems.

Games organisers have sold nearly 1 million tickets overseas, the paper said, compared with 4.5 million tickets sold in Japan.

Under current restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, travellers are required to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in Japan as well as signing up for contact-tracing apps.

Last month senior International Olympic Committee official Joan Coates said the number of athletes participating the Games would not be reduced and it was down to organisers to make them feel safe.

More than 11,000 athletes are expected in Tokyo for the Olympics and thousands more will come for the subsequent Paralympics.

