Japan told IOC it would pay for cost of postponing Olympics - Kyodo citing IOC

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has agreed that his country would shoulder the cost of postponing the Olympics - estimated at around US$3 billion (2.41 billion pounds) - in line with the existing contract, Kyodo news agency said, citing the International Olympic Committee.

FILE PHOTO: A passerby wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks past a screen displaying logos of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Kyodo said the IOC, headquartered in Switzerland, made the disclosure on Monday.

