Japan will make decision on Olympic torch relay next week - spokesman

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers will announce "at some point" next week how they are planning to hold the torch relay amid the coronavirus outbreak, the spokesman for the organising committee said on Friday.

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers will announce "at some point" next week how they are planning to hold the torch relay amid the coronavirus outbreak, the spokesman for the organising committee said on Friday.

The chief executive of the committee said last week it would scale the relay back to limit the spread of the virus, but the details have not yet been made public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)