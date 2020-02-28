Japan will make decision on Olympic torch relay next week - spokesman

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers will announce "at some point" next week how they are planning to hold the torch relay amid the coronavirus outbreak, the spokesman for the organising committee said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A couple wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walk past the big Omega One-Year Countdown clock for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic outside of Tokyo Station in Tokyo, Japan, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The chief executive of the committee said last week it would scale the relay back to limit the spread of the virus, but the details have not yet been made public.

