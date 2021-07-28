Swimming: Japan's Yui Ohashi wins women's Olympic 200m individual medley

TOKYO: Japan's unheralded Yui Ohashi stormed to the Olympic women's 200m individual medley title on Wednesday (Jul 28), making it a Tokyo double after her earlier triumph in the 400m medley.

Ohashi produced a strong finishing freestyle leg to touch the wall in 2:08.52, ahead of two Americans: Alex Walsh in second with 2:08.65 and Kate Douglass in third with 2:09.04.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defending champion and world record holder Katinka Hosszu finished seventh.

After winning the 400m medley, Ohashi credited a wave of hometown support in helping her realise her dream. And she tapped into it again on Wednesday.

She was second behind earlier pacesetter Yu Yiting after the butterfly and backstroke legs, but timed her race perfectly with a powerful breaststroke swim before bringing it home in style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has now dethroned veteran Hosszu twice, with the Hungarian virtually untouchable in this event since winning at the Rio Olympics, claiming gold at the 2017 and 2019 world championships.

But the writing was on the wall when she only qualified seventh-fastest after finishing fifth in the 400m medley.



Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

