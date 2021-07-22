Japanese Emperor says virus prevention at Olympics 'far from easy task'

Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Thursday acknowledged the difficulty of preventing the spread of coronavirus during the Olympics, at a meeting with International Olympic Committee officials.

TOKYO: Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Thursday acknowledged the difficulty of preventing the spread of coronavirus during the Olympics, at a meeting with International Olympic Committee officials.

"Managing the Games while at the same time taking all possible measures against COVID-19 is far from an easy task," Emperor Naruhito told IOC President Thomas Bach and other IOC members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Emperor will declare the official opening of the Games on Friday.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Hugh Lawson)