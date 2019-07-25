Jellyfish and bomb blasts: The swimmers who risk life and limb

GWANGJU: Jellyfish stings, flooding rivers and bomb blasts - these are just some of the obstacles brave swimmers from across the globe face to make it to the world championships.

For millionaire athletes like Adam Peaty and Katie Ledecky, preparations for major meets are drawn up with military precision, their training plans finely honed and individually curated.

But for Sangay Tenzin of remote, mountainous Bhutan, where no 50m pool even exists, their path to top-flight competition is altogether more haphazard.

Tenzin, a slight and unassuming 16-year-old, grew up braving the rapids of his local river - and didn't go near a pool until three years ago.

Each swim was risky, especially during when monsoons hit.

"When you cross the river, you could be washed away," he told AFP in Gwangju.

"In monsoon season the water level can rise at any time and there could be flash floods - it's dangerous," added Tenzin, who set a personal best in the 100m freestyle, despite finishing 120th and dead last in the field.

Mubal Azzam Ibrahim says jellyfish and stingrays are a hazard in the Maldives. (Photo: AFP/Ed Jones)

Fellow Bhutanese trailblazer Kinley Lhendup, 15, has lofty dreams of becoming the new Michael Phelps after learning to swim from YouTube just two years go.

"I learned from watching videos about how to float and swim properly," said the baby-faced athlete, who, together with Tenzin, won a FINA scholarship before going to train in Thailand.

Lhendup sparked roars from the South Korean crowd as he splashed home comfortably last in his 200m individual medley heat, his time of 3:00.53 more than a minute outside Ryan Lochte's world record.

"I feel awesome," said Lhendup. "My aim was to go under three minutes, but I'm really happy with that."

"WORRYING ABOUT ANOTHER ATTACK"



Facilities in the Maldives, where freestyle swimmer Mubal Azzam Ibrahim lived until last year, also remain in a shoddy state of repair.

With no pool available outside of the luxury resorts off-limits to locals, the 18-year-old had to train in the sea, negotiating a host of horrors including jellyfish, stingrays and plastic bottles.

"When I was 11 I got stung by a jellyfish right in the middle of my face," he said.

"There's also a lot of trash - people just throw stuff in."

Other far-flung nations appearing at the championships include East Timor, whose athletes often train in the ocean, despite the looming fear of attack from giant saltwater crocodiles.

But arguably no-one risks more for the sport than Afghan swimmers Hamid Rahimi and Hedayatullah Noorzad, who regularly come face-to-face with death and destruction in Kabul - the city where they train.

The pair, who just receive expenses for representing their country, were lucky to make it to the championships.

Weeks before arriving in Gwangju, on their way back from picking up their visas, the pair found themselves barely a kilometre away from an enormous explosion.

"We were in the car and at that moment the blast happened all our happiness was finished," said Rahimi, who competes in the 50m freestyle later this week.

"We cannot compare ourselves with other international athletes. They think about how to get a medal - my mind is constantly worrying about another attack."