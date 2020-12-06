Jese parts company with PSG

Spaniard Jese is leaving Paris St Germain after both parties agreed to terminate his contract at the Ligue 1 club, the French champions said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old striker has had loan spells at four different clubs since joining PSG from Real Madrid in 2016. He scored two goals in 18 games for PSG, winning the Ligue 1 title in 2020 and the League Cup in 2017.

"Paris Saint-Germain and Jese agreed to terminate the player's contract, which was due to expire on June 30, 2021," PSG said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

