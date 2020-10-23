Jesus and Alisson back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil called up striker Gabriel Jesus and goalkeeper Alisson on Friday (Oct 23) for two World Cup qualifying matches in November even though both players are recovering from injuries.

The five-time World Cup champions are scheduled to face Venezuela in Sao Paulo on Nov. 13 and Uruguay in Montevideo four days later.

Jesus has seen limited minutes for Manchester City because of a thigh injury picked up in September. Alisson has missed several Liverpool games after injuring his shoulder in training.

Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are also on the list. Brazil coach Tite also called up winger Vinicius Junior, who has been playing well at Real Madrid.

Brazil’s soccer confederation also said the World Cup qualifying “superclasico” against Argentina is scheduled March 30 at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife.

Brazil and Argentina won both of their qualifiers in October.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Alex Telles (Manchester United), Renan Lodi (Atlético Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Arthur (Juventus), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Forwards: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton). Everton (Benfica), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

