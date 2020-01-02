Jesus double helps Man City inflict first defeat on Ancelotti

Two goals from Gabriel Jesus helped a nervy Manchester City earn a 2-1 victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, as new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti suffered his first Premier League defeat.

Ancelotti had enjoyed two wins from two before the trip to Manchester, but the writing appeared to be on the wall as Phil Foden thought he gave City a 13th minute lead, only for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to spot an offside in the build up.

For the remainder of the first half, City were not at their best, but came out after the interval with added impetus, taking the lead in 51st minute through Gabriel Jesus - the Brazilian's sixth goal in five matches against Everton.

That soon became seven in five as Jesus drilled home Riyad Mahrez's pass seven minutes later to make it two, only for stand-in City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to gift Everton a way back into the match as Richarlison scored with 19 minutes left.

The home fans held their breath as City looked uneasy defensively and Everton pressed for the equaliser, but the visitors could not find that killer final pass as City held on.

City's fourth win in their last five games sees them stay one point behind Leicester City in second, but 11 behind leaders Liverpool, having played two games more than the Reds.

Everton remain 10th.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)