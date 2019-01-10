Jesus eyes more game time after four-goal salvo in City win

Striker Gabriel Jesus is targeting more game time following a four-goal salvo in Manchester City's 9-0 thrashing of Burton Albion in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final.

Jesus, who has played second fiddle Sergio Aguero in the Premier League but has started more frequently in domestic cup and European games, showed what he was capable of with a lethal display in the first-leg clash against the League One side.

"Players like me want to play more to help the team and we went out to win," the Brazil international told Sky Sports.

"I have never scored four before in my career, I'm so happy. We played well and with respect to Burton, that's important."

Jesus has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season and the 21-year-old is well on course to better his 17-goal tally from last season.

"Last year I didn't score a lot so that is difficult because I am a striker and I need to score," Jesus added.

City manager Pep Guardiola was pleased to have the young striker firing on all cylinders.

"A striker needs goals," Spaniard Guardiola said.

"He had chances (in the) last game and today he scored. It'll be good for him, good for the team, good for everybody."

City, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League next Monday, travel to Burton for the second leg of the semi-final on Jan. 23.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)