Jesus hat-trick gives Man City 4-1 win at Dinamo

ZAGREB: Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus netted a superb hat-trick as they came from behind to beat Croatian title holders Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 away in an entertaining Champions League Group C clash on Wednesday.

City, who had already secured the group's top spot, finished with 14 points from six games, seven ahead of Atalanta who joined them in the last 16 after a 3-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Third-placed Shakhtar, who collected six points, will carry on in the Europa League's last 32 while Dinamo (five points) were eliminated from European competition.

Aiming to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time, Dinamo made a bright start as Spanish forward Dani Olmo fired them into a 10th-minute lead with a sumptuous volley.

Jesus levelled in the 34th after Ilkay Gundogan had gone close amid some sustained pressure from City, rising above two markers to head home a Riyad Mahrez cross from the left.

The Brazilian then produced a jinking run after a one-two with Phil Foden in the 50th minute, weaving his way past several defenders on the left before beating home keeper Dominik Livakovic with a neat finish.

The irrepressible Jesus completed his one-man show four minutes later with a clinical side-footed shot from close range after left back Benjamin Mendy delivered an inch-perfect cross from the left.

City took their feet off the pedal after Jesus was substituted in the 65th minute but Foden added some gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages as he swept in a fine pass by Bernardo Silva.

