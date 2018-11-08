Jesus hits hat-trick as rampant Man City crush Shakhtar 6-0

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MANCHESTER, England: Gabriel Jesus hit a hat-trick as Manchester City moved closer to the knockout stage of the Champions League after a 6-0 win over Ukraine's Shakhtar Donestsk at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The result left City within a whisker of the last 16, as Group F leaders with nine points, three ahead of second-placed Olympique Lyonnais who drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim.

The Germans are third on three points, while Shakhtar are bottom on two.

Riyad Mahrez created the 13th-minute opener, toying with the Shakhtar defence before his low ball, across the face of goal was turned in by skipper David Silva.

Pep Guardiola's side, who enjoyed a 6-1 win on Sunday over Southampton in the Premier League, doubled their advantage in the 24th minute after a comical penalty award that left the visitors shaking their heads in disbelief.

Raheem Sterling burst into the penalty area and went down, without any contact or even a challenge, after driving his foot into the ground. Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai awarded the spot-kick, however, and Brazilian Jesus slotted home.

England winger Sterling scored the third after leaving two Shakhtar defenders standing as he flew out of midfield and then beat Andriy Pyatov with a brilliant shot into the corner.

Jesus added the fourth in the 72nd minute, again from the penalty spot, after Taras Stepanenko brought down David Silva in the box before Mahrez finished off a well-worked counter-attack six minutes from the end.

Mahrez then set up Jesus for his hat-trick, a perfect through ball allowing the Brazilian to deliver a deft chip over Pyatov and into the goal.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)