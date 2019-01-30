Jimenez late show helps Wolves outclass West Ham

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Jan 29: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 3 WEST HAM UNITED 0

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez scored two superb late goals as they outclassed West Ham United 3-0 in their Premier League clash at Molineux on Tuesday.

Visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski made a string of fine saves to keep the home side out until the second half when defender Romain Saiss got away from his marker to head home a Joao Moutinho corner in the 66th minute.

Wolves thought they had a penalty minutes later when Diogo Jota appeared to be bundled over in the box by Pablo Zabaleta, but the defender got his toe to the ball and the home side's appeals for a spot kick were waved away by the referee.

West Ham welcomed back striker Marko Arnautovic after he signed a contract extension to end speculation about his immediate future, but the Austrian sustained a leg injury in the second half and had to be replaced by Javier Hernandez.

As West Ham's challenge foundered, Jimenez secured all three points for Wolves by deftly volleying home Moutinho's free kick with the outside of his right foot with 10 minutes to go.

The Mexican added a second goal six minutes later, latching on to a perfect pass from Jota before chipping the ball over the onrushing Fabianski and into the net to complete the rout.

