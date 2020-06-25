Jimenez-Traore show seals win for Wolves over Bournemouth

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Another episode of the Adama Traore-Raul Jimenez show delivered Wolverhampton Wanderers a precious 1-0 win over struggling Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.

In an almost carbon copy of Saturday's opener against West Ham United, Traore's surging run and inch-perfect cross on the hour was met by Jimenez for his 15th league goal of the season.

Ten of Mexican striker Jimenez's goals have been assisted by Spanish winger Traore, making them the most lethal combination in the Premier League this season as Wolves continue to press for a Champions League qualification spot.

Victory put them on 49 points in sixth place, the same total as fifth-placed Manchester United who have a better goal difference. Fifth place could possibly offer a Champions League berth this season, pending the outcome of second-placed Manchester City's appeal against a UEFA ban.

Bournemouth showed more grit than when losing to Crystal Palace in their first game back after the restart, although they created precious little at a sweltering Molineux, failing to manage an attempt on target.

Eddie Howe's side remained third-from-bottom with 27 points, behind West Ham United on goal difference.

