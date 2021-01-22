JOC chief Yamashita: report on Japan govt private decision on Olympics cancellation "fabrication"
Japanese Olympic Committee head Yasuhiro Yamashita said on Friday that a report that the Japanese government had privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics would have to be cancelled was false and a "fabrication."
Yamashita made the remarks about a report in The Times in an interview with Reuters.
