Johnson at top of his game heading into Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga.: Dustin Johnson on Tuesday said he was playing some of the best golf of his career ahead of this week's Masters, an update that should send shivers down the spines of his competition.

The world number one, who won three times last season and claimed his first-ever FedExCup title in September, was sidelined with a minor case of COVID-19 last month but bounced back to finish tied for second at the Houston Open on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I feel like I'm playing really, really well," the 36-year-old American told reporters at a news conference.

"It's probably the best I've played in my career, it's more consistent," he said.

"I feel like there's still a lot of room for improvement, but it's very consistent as far as day in and day out, my shot shape, my flight and controlling my distance.

"I've put in a lot of work, especially on being able to control my distance with wedges. So it's very consistent right now, and I'm very pleased with where the game is at."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2016 U.S. Open winner is among the favorites to take home his first Green Jacket in his 10th trip to the Masters, which was moved from April due to the pandemic and is being played without fans - also known as Patrons.

He said the unusual circumstances would not disrupt his approach.

"This is definitely a different Masters, and it's just because the Patrons aren't here," he said.

"Everything else feels the same. I'm really excited to be here," he said.

Advertisement

"It's definitely a different feeling out there, and it's going to be a different feeling throughout week.

"But it's still the Masters and there's still a Green Jacket on the line."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Toby Davis)