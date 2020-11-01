Johnson says Premier League soccer matches will continue during lockdown

Johnson says Premier League soccer matches will continue during lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday English Premier League soccer matches will continue during a month-long national lockdown starting next week to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Manchester United v Watford
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Watford - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 23, 2020 General view of a match ball held by Manchester United's David de Gea during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Source: Reuters

