Jonathan Chan becomes first diver in Singapore history to qualify for Olympics

SINGAPORE: Local diver Jonathan Chan has become the first ever Singaporean diver to qualify for the Olympics after he won the Men's 10m Platform final at the Asian Diving Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Sep 8).



Chan beat China's Wang Zewei and North Korea's Kwon Hyok to claim the gold medal at the Bukit Jalil National Aquatic Centre in Malaysia, scoring an overall total of 407.90.



Chan is also the first Singaporean to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics next year.

The 22-year-old had previously competed at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China, and finished with two silvers as well as two bronzes at the 2017 Sea Games.

