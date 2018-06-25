Jones not guaranteed of keeping job for World Cup - Cosslett

England head coach Eddie Jones is not guaranteed to keep his job for next year's World Cup in Japan despite having the support of the Rugby Football Union, RFU chairman Andy Cosslett has said.

Jones, who has been criticised for his management style and a rigid game-plan, oversaw a 25-10 consolation victory in the three-test series against South Africa on Saturday, ending England's five-match winless run.

"You're asking for unconditional support and only my children get that. It's not something you give because you're under assessment the whole time," Cosslett told reporters.

"We're very pleased with Saturday's result but we keep a balanced view because we've had a disappointing run before that."

The Australian, whose contract runs till January 2021, will be asked to present his case in a post-tour review conducted by the RFU's chief executive Steve Brown.

England will face the Springboks again at Twickenham on Nov. 3, followed by matches against New Zealand, Japan and Australia.

(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)