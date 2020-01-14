Jordi Cruyff named coach of Ecuador

Jordi Cruyff has been named coach of Ecuador in a wide-ranging shake up of the South American nation's football set up, the Ecuadoran Football Federation said on Monday.

Cryuff, who has managed club sides in Malta, Cyprus, Israel and China, will be in charge for the start of the World Cup qualifiers in March and is charged with taking the team to the finals in Qatar in 2022, four years after they missed out in Russia.

Brazilian Emily Lima was named coach of the women's side last month, while an Argentine and a Spaniard were also given senior positions with the men's team.

