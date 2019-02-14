Football: Mourinho's dismissal cost Manchester United £19.6 million

MANCHESTER: Sacking Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho cost Manchester United £19.6 million, the English Premier League club revealed on Thursday (Feb 14), although it still expects to meet its financial targets for the year.

The sum of £19.6 million (US$25 million), which is listed under "exceptional items" in the club's second-quarter results, includes payouts for the members of Mourinho's staff who left with him after he was dismissed in December.



Mourinho left the club after a run of dismal results, and United have appointed former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

United are now in the top four after being 11 points adrift of the Champions League places when Mourinho left.

"The appointment of Ole and Mike (Phelan) as caretaker manager and assistant manager ... has had a positive impact throughout the club," said executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"We are delighted with the improvement in the team's performances since December and we look forward to a strong finish to the 18/19 season."



Revenue for the three months ended Dec 31 was £208.6 million, compared with £177.4 million a year earlier, as a new rights agreement for the lucrative Champions League helped broadcasting revenue surge 38 per cent.

The 20-time English champions said they continue to expect revenue of £615 million to £630 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £175 million to £190 million for 2018-2019.