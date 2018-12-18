Football: Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager

MANCHESTER: Jose Mourinho has been sacked from his post as manager of Manchester United, the club said on Tuesday (Dec 18).

United have made their worst start to a league season in 28 years and were beaten 3-1 by arch-rivals Liverpoool on Sunday in what was Mourinho's final match in charge of the club.



In an official statement on the club's website, the club said a caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.



"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future."



The statement did not specify if he was sacked or if he resigned, but UK media reported that he had been fired.

Under Mourinho, Manchester United had a disappointing start to the season, falling 19 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, winning only one of their last six matches.



The Portuguese had also been unable to persuade the club's boardroom to make several key signings in the summer transfer window, particularly in the centre-back position.

Despite their domestic woes, Manchester United advanced to the Champions League round of 16.



Mourinho won the Europa League and the League Cup in the 2016-17 season before guiding the team to second in the league last season and reaching the FA Cup final.



Former midfielder-turned-coach Michael Carrick is likely to step in as caretaker manager until the end of the season. Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has been widely tipped to be Mourinho's long-term replacement.