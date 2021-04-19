Football: Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham manager

LONDON: Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur after just 17 months in charge.

In a statement on Monday (Apr 19) the London club said: "The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties."

A 2-2 draw last Friday against Everton left Tottenham, Champions League finalists in 2019, in seventh place in the Premier League and unlikely to reach the top four.

Mourinho took charge in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs face an EFL Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

The club said that Ryan Mason will lead first team training on Monday, and that a further update will follow "in due course".



"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.



"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged," he added.

"He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."



Tottenham is among 12 clubs that shocked the football world on Monday by announcing the formation of a breakaway European Super League.