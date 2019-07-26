Swimming: Schooling fails to make 100m butterfly semis at FINA World Championships

GWANGJU: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling crashed out in the heats of the 100m butterfly event at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Friday (Jul 26), clocking a time of 52.93s to finish 24th overall.

Schooling finished eighth in his heat, which was won by Hungary’s Kristof Milak who clocked a time of 51.42s.

The 100m butterfly is Schooling’s pet event - he won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics in a Games record of 50.39s.

United States’ Caeleb Dressel eclipsed this time with a 50.28s to finish first overall in the heats.

Schooling had also failed to qualify for the semi-final of the 50m butterfly event on Sunday, finishing seventh in his heat and 20th overall.



In the last edition of the World Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, Schooling finished joint-third. He clocked 50.83s in the 2017 meet to clinch bronze alongside Great Britain’s James Guy. The event was won by Dressel.

At last year’s Asian Games, Schooling won gold for Singapore with a timing of 51.04s at the Gelora Bung Karno aquatic centre in Jakarta, setting a new Games record.