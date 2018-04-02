Joseph Schooling inks three-year deal with DBS

SINGAPORE: Joseph Schooling has signed his second deal as a pro-athlete in a week, this time a three-year partnership with DBS which begins this year.

In a press release on Monday (Apr 2), DBS said the deal will see the 22-year-old engage in a series of community activities and social media engagements "to encourage and influence (youths) to overcome their challenges and forge their own paths to success".



DBS will also be working with the business undergraduate to help realise his other ambition - a career in wealth management - by arranging internships and mentoring sessions when they can coincide with his professional swim training schedule.

Schooling, a World Championships and Asian Games medallist, became the first Singaporean to win an Olympic Games gold medal in Rio in 2016.

He was named Hugo Boss' first Singaporean ambassador in late March after completing his transition from the US collegiate swim scene and turning professional.

The country head of DBS Singapore, Sim S Lim, said: "Joseph Schooling's journey as a young boy with a dream in his heart to do Singapore proud as a swimming champion is one of unwavering purpose and dedication."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Schooling said he was honoured to collaborate with DBS.

"I work hard every day to make Singapore proud and think about what it means to be Singaporean. To me, DBS is what a Singaporean brand should be and it is an honour to work with them," he said.

“Since winning Singapore’s first Olympic gold medal in 2016, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and the support that everyone has shown me."

He added: "In the last two years, I’ve achieved more success but also tasted defeat. From the highs of victory to the lows of defeat, I dig deep to train even harder as I set my sights on the 2020 Olympics.

"Together with DBS, I want to inspire the next generation of Singaporeans through my journey to not just work hard but live life to the fullest."





