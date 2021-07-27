Swimming: Joseph Schooling fails to qualify for 100m freestyle semi-finals at Olympics

TOKYO: Swimmer Joseph Schooling failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (Jul 27).

He clocked a time of 49.84 and was sixth in his heat. His time placed him 39th overall out of 70.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The last qualifying spot went to Jacob Whittle of Great Britain, who swam 48.44. The fastest qualifier was Italy's Thomas Ceccon. He topped the field with a time of 47.71.



Schooling’s national record stands at 48.27, which he achieved in the 2016 Rio Olympics. His record-breaking swim in Brazil sent him to the semi-finals that year. He eventually finished 16th.



At the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, Schooling timed 49.64, finishing behind compatriot Darren Chua (49.59).



Advertisement

Advertisement

Schooling will next compete in the 100m butterfly heats on Thursday.



He is the defending Olympic champion in the event and holds the Games record.



Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

