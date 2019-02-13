Joshua to fight Miller in New York on June 1

Joshua to fight Miller in New York on June 1

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua will fight American challenger Jarrell Miller in New York on June 1, the undefeated Briton announced on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Anthony Joshua celebrates victory against Alexander Povetkin in September 2018
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin - WBA Super, IBF, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Titles - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - September 22, 2018 Anthony Joshua celebrates his win against Alexander Povetkin Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

"On June 1, I'll be travelling to MSG (Madison Square Garden), New York City, the Big Apple," he said on YouTube. "I'm there to take a bite out of that. I'm going to be competing against Jarrell Miller.

"I'll be defending my titles in New York."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

