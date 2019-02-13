Joshua to fight Miller in New York on June 1

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua will fight American challenger Jarrell Miller in New York on June 1, the undefeated Briton announced on Wednesday.

"On June 1, I'll be travelling to MSG (Madison Square Garden), New York City, the Big Apple," he said on YouTube. "I'm there to take a bite out of that. I'm going to be competing against Jarrell Miller.

"I'll be defending my titles in New York."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)