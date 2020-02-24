Jota double for Wolves pushes Norwich deeper into trouble

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Diogo Jota struck twice as Wolverhampton Wanderers pushed Norwich City deeper towards the drop with a 3-0 win over the Premier League's bottom club at Molineux on Sunday.

The in-form Portuguese forward, who scored a hat-trick in Wolves' 4-0 win over Espanyol in the Europa League on Thursday, put his side ahead in the 19th minute with a left-foot finish after good work from Matt Doherty.

Jota doubled Wolves' advantage from close range after Norwich had failed to clear a corner.

Norwich keeper Tim Krul produced an outstanding save on the stroke of halftime to push a Ruben Neves free kick against the bar as Wolves looked to put the game beyond Daniel Farke's side.

The third goal came early in the second half with Mexican Raul Jimenez slotting home after a Jota drive had flown out off the post.

Norwich remained bottom on 18 points, seven points behind 17th-placed Aston Villa. Wolves are eighth on 39 points.

The Canaries never looked likely to get back into the game after falling behind and midfielder Alex Tettey conceded they had let down their travelling supporters.

"I have to apologise to the away fans who came to watch us. From the 20th minute on we didn’t do what we came here to do," he said.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with the discipline his side had shown.

"We managed the game very well, we were always in control. We blocked them and created many chances," he said.

Wolves, enjoying their Europa League campaign, could yet make a push for a top-four finish and Champions League football for next season.

"We're going to stay focused because the difficulty is to sustain your performances through the season. After that, we'll see, but it's about building your team and getting them ready to compete whenever, wherever," added Santo.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond and Clare Fallon)